NLRB Advice Memo Floats Revamp Of Union Fee Disclosures

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board should expand the information it makes unions provide to new hires covered by security clauses about how much less they’d pay in dues and fees if they opt not to be full-fledged members, the agency’s advice division said in one of several guidance memos unveiled Tuesday. The six memos were penned by Jayme L. Sophir, the soon-to-be-departing head of the NLRB’s Division of Advice, which is part of the board’s Office of the General Counsel, and Barry J. Kearney, who used to hold that position. The advice division answers legal questions posed to it by NLRB...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS