NJ Justices To Say If Medical Pot Gets Green Light At Work

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has agreed to review a lower court’s determination that workplace discrimination protections extend to medical pot use in a case brought by a former funeral home director who claimed he was fired for his lawful marijuana use. According to an order made public Tuesday, the justices granted the petition for review from Carriage Funeral Holdings Inc. and its principals, who were sued by Justin Wild. Wild claimed that Carriage violated the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, or LAD, because his medical marijuana use constituted legal treatment of a disability under the state's Compassionate Use Medical Marijuana...

