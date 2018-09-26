DC Circ. Says Trial Court Can't Nix Trump's Labor Orders

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that a district court lacked the power to defang a trio of Trump administration executive orders affecting federal employees and their unions, saying the unions' federal suit challenging those orders improperly sidestepped a congressionally laid out administrative process. President Donald Trump presides over a Cabinet meeting at the White House on July 16. The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday reversed a lower court that had declared key provisions of Trump's three May 2018 executive orders unlawful. (Getty) A three-judge panel reversed a decision by U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that her court had jurisdiction to declare...

