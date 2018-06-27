DC Circ. Says FCC Was Right To Nix Co’s. Spectrum Licenses

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has upheld the Federal Communications Commission's decision to revoke spectrum licenses of cellphone company GLH Communications Inc. for defaulting installment payments. The three-judge panel's order on Tuesday dismissed the company's bid to overturn the FCC's decision in the long-running dispute, saying the regulator acted within the scope of federal law that explicitly said a license would automatically get canceled if an installment payment licensee missed a payment and is in default. "The commission's explanation of its decision, at least on its face, is more than adequate to survive arbitrary and capricious review," the court said. "The commission appropriately...

