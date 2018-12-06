USCIS Can Tightly Interpret 'Specialty Occupations' For H-1Bs

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday deferred to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' interpretation of a statute requiring skilled workers on H-1B visas be employed in "specialty occupations," ruling against an Indian national who claimed her visa application was wrongfully rejected. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras found that USCIS had supported its interpretation with its own record and that, under the Administrative Procedure Act, the court was obligated to be "highly deferential to agency decisions," granting a quick win to the government. The court rejected plaintiff Usha Sagarwala's argument that USCIS had unlawfully relied on a "single degree rule" under which only a...

