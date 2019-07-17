Antitrust Stick Becomes Compliance Program Carrot At DOJ

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A recent shift in U.S. Department of Justice thinking may inspire companies to boost their white collar antitrust compliance programs, as the Antitrust Division will now consider the monitoring programs when deciding whether to file criminal charges against businesses. Factoring compliance programs into charging decisions as the division did last week, according to former federal prosecutors and others, could incentivize better in-house efforts that root out and prevent antitrust violations. "This is one of the best things they could do if their goal is to reduce the amount of price-fixing," said Robert G. Kidwell of Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and...

