Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Won't Revive Investors' Suit Over Calif. Oil Spill

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Optimistic and "aspirational" statements by Plains All American Pipeline LP about the condition of a California pipeline that broke in 2015 and caused an oil spill aren't enough to revive a shareholder lawsuit accusing the company of being misleading, the Fifth Circuit said Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel rejected the shareholders' bid to overturn U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal's 2018 dismissal of their claims, saying that most of the statements about the pipeline that shareholders said were misleading weren't, and that the few that were misleading weren't intended to be.

The investors had argued that Plains All American misled investors about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3850 Securities, Commodities, Exchange

Date Filed

May 7, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®