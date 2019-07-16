Wyden Demands Info About Voting Equipment Security Plans

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Sen. Ron Wyden is pressing the U.S. Election Assistance Commission for information about how it intends to tackle the widespread use of outdated software in election equipment, calling it a "looming cybersecurity crisis." In a letter Friday, the Oregon Democrat asked EAC Chairwoman Christy McCormick about plans to ensure the integrity of the 2020 election in light of the fact that many of the systems used to configure ballots and tabulate votes rely on software that is no longer being updated. He cited a recent report from the Associated Press, which found that a slew of the new election management systems...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS