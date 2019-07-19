Polsinelli Taps Ex-Akerman Atty To Head Int'l Trade Team

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has brought on a former Akerman LLP partner to chair its international trade and customs practice, while bolstering its global franchise and supply network practice with the addition of three more attorneys, the firm has announced. Michelle Schulz joined Polsinelli's Dallas office earlier this month as both the chair of the firm's international trade and customs practice and a shareholder in its global franchise and supply network practice, according to the firm. Prior to joining the firm, Schulz was a partner at Akerman's government affairs and public policy practice, where she stayed for more than a year. Schulz told...

