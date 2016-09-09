Fracking Tech Patent Trial Halted As Parties Strike Deal

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge halted a trial set to begin next month in a suit accusing a Michigan oilfield service company of infringing a rival’s patented fueling system technology used in hydraulic fracturing, after the parties reached a confidential settlement agreement. U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak on Monday granted a joint motion by Frac Shack Inc. and Atlas Oil Co. to stay all proceedings in the case after they reached a settlement earlier this month, according to the motion, but the deal will remain confidential. In the motion, the two companies asked the judge to stay the case until...

