PTAB Upholds Wirtgen Patent in Loss For Caterpillar

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Pointing to Caterpillar Inc.'s "shifting reasoning," the Patent Trial and Appeal Board said the company failed to prove that a Wirtgen America Inc. patent covering a lifting column for a road construction machine is invalid. In trying to show the patent was obvious, Caterpillar said a skilled artisan would have combined two prior art references pertaining to the placement of sensors. But the board said it found Caterpillar's arguments unpersuasive and gave no weight to its expert, who the board dubbed "not credible" because he muddled his testimony, saying first that he would replace a certain sensor but changing course later...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS