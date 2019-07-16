Pa. Judge's Corruption Stained Judicial Office, Board Says

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania judicial ethics board on Tuesday slapped a former Philadelphia-area magistrate judge with disciplinary charges over his role in a money laundering scheme that resulted in a 6½-year federal prison sentence last month. The state's Judicial Conduct Board said John Waltman, who presided over a magisterial district court in Bucks County before his indictment in December 2016, had violated the Pennsylvania Constitution by bringing his office into disrepute. "Judge Waltman's conduct of engaging in felonious criminal acts under the color of the authority granted to him by virtue of his judicial office constitutes conduct so extreme that it brought disrepute upon...

