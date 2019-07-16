Insurer's Opioid Suit Not Rooted In Federal Law, Judge Says

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois risk fund’s lawsuit seeking to hold more than 30 parties liable over the nation’s opioid crisis belongs in state court because it does not involve significant questions of federal law, a Chicago federal judge said Monday. Drug distributor McKesson Corp. had asked U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly to hold off ruling on the Illinois Public Risk Fund’s motion for remand, arguing the issue should be decided by the judge overseeing opioid prescription multidistrict litigation in Ohio, where the case was likely to be transferred. But Judge Kennelly declined, saying a deferred ruling could prejudice the fund and stay the...

