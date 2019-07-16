Pa. Appeals Court Revives Risperdal Breast Growth Case

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A young man who claims the antipsychotic drug Risperdal caused him to grow breasts will get another shot at holding Johnson & Johnson accountable, after a Pennsylvania Superior Court on Tuesday reversed a judge's 2016 decision to torpedo his suit midtrial due to lack of evidence. In a 35-page opinion, a three-judge panel said Judge Sean Kennedy of the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas got it wrong when he pulled the plug on Tommy Moroni's Risperdal trial three years ago, a stunning departure from a $70 million verdict a jury returned the same year in another Risperdal case. Judge Kennedy...

