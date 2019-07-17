8th Circ. Backs Tribal Courts' Authority In ICWA Case

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a ruling that two Minnesota tribes’ courts had jurisdiction over child custody proceedings for a pair of tribe member children, rejecting arguments by their non-Native American mother and grandmother that a custody transfer from the state violated federal law. In a published opinion, a unanimous panel ruled that a Minnesota federal judge had properly dismissed a suit by Kimberly Watso and her mother, Kaleen Dietrich, who claimed that the Minnesota Department of Human Services' transfer of custody of Watso's children to the tribal courts of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians and the Shakopee...

