Anti-Robocall Bill Wins House Panel's Unanimous Support

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- House lawmakers unanimously passed a bipartisan bill out of committee Wednesday that would crack down on what they called a rapidly worsening robocall problem across America, including new consumer protections and giving authorities more power to go after offenders. The bill introduced in June, called the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act — a vehicle for several congressional ideas on tackling robocalls — would automatically enroll most people in free call-blocking programs and spawn new Federal Communications Commission rules to more aggressively head off unwanted and scam calls. The legislation also aims to force carriers to roll out technology tackling spoof dials masked...

