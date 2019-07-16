Mobile Banking Co. Curve Raises $55M In Series B Round

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based mobile banking company Curve announced Tuesday that it has secured $55 million in a series B funding round that values the company at $750 million. The funding round was led by led by fintech investor Gauss Ventures, and also saw some early investors increase their investments, with Santander InnoVentures, Breega, Seedcamp and Speedinvest participating once again. Other investors in the series B round include Creditlease and IDC Ventures. Curve is building what it calls an “over-the-top” banking platform consolidating a user’s credit cards into one smartcard and a connected mobile app. The company launched the Curve app in February 2018...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS