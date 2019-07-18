Calif. Privacy Law's 3 Limited Exemptions For Health Cos.

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 12:42 PM EDT) -- On June 28, 2018, Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law the California Consumer Privacy Act, ushering in a new era of consumer privacy protections in California. The CCPA goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Clarifying regulations from the California attorney general’s office are expected in draft form by the fall of 2019, to be finalized by July 1, 2020. Nevertheless, businesses are wise to begin preparations now. Health and life sciences companies risk being lulled into a false sense of security by certain CCPA exemptions related to the Confidentiality of Medical Information Act, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act...

