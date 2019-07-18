House Panel Supports Ban On Drilling In Chaco Canyon

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The House Natural Resources Committee has given its blessing to a bill that seeks to withdraw federal land around New Mexico's Chaco Canyon from future oil and gas drilling, saying the proposal is ready to be taken up by the full U.S. House of Representatives. The decision on Wednesday to favor the Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act follows lawmakers' trips to New Mexico, where they heard from local residents and tribal leaders about protecting the national historical park from the Trump administration's interest in fracking within the Mancos and Gallup shale geologic formations, according to bill co-sponsor and Committee Chair Raúl...

