Former Congressman Peter Roskam Joins Sidley Austin

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has hired former U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill., to join the firm's government strategies group after 25 years serving in both state and national government. Roskam has joined Sidley Austin as a partner and will have offices both in Chicago and Washington, D.C., the firm announced. He's coming off a six-term tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he represented Illinois' 6th Congressional District and served as the Chief Deputy Whip. He lost his seat in the November 2018 election to Democrat Sean Casten. He joins a team of government alumni at the firm, including former members...

