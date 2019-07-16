Roger Stone Under Social Media Ban For Gag Order Dispute

Law360, Washington (July 16, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Tuesday banned Republican operative Roger Stone from posting anything on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after delivering a blistering rebuke to Stone for repeatedly violating a gag order banning him from publicly commenting about his case. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is overseeing Stone's trial for allegedly obstructing the Mueller probe, expanded a previous gag order on the longtime ally of President Donald Trump in the wake of recent social media postings disparaging the case, including conspiracy theories about the Russia probe. But she stopped short of imposing jail time while Stone awaits trial that begins...

