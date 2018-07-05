No Quick Win For Software Co. Founder In Escrow Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge declined to give a software company founder an early win Tuesday in his suit accusing software developer Trimble Inc. of illegally refusing to release $5.8 million held in an escrow account to him. Manhattan Software founder Steve Vatidis had asked U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika to grant summary judgment on his claim that Trimble owed him indemnification for the $150,000 in attorney fees and costs he incurred litigating a related matter with software provider Uniface that Trimble ultimately settled without participation or say from Vatidis. Trimble’s exclusion of Vatidis from the settlement process violated a share purchase...

