Trump's Asylum Restrictions Face 2nd Legal Challenge

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration was hit with a second lawsuit on Wednesday that challenges new restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border after they’ve crossed through a third country.

The Capital Area Immigrants' Rights Coalition and Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services asked a D.C. federal court to stop the restrictions from taking effect, claiming in their lawsuit that the new regulation strips migrants of their constitutional due process rights and violates administrative law.

“The rule would strip asylum eligibility from many of those who need it most: migrants fleeing horrific situations in their home countries, which...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Date Filed

July 16, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies