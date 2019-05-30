Law Firm Asks 4th Circ. To Revive Privacy Suit Coverage Bid

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Law firm Davis & Gelshenen LLP urged the Fourth Circuit Wednesday to find that a unit of The Hartford has to fund its defense of a proposed class action alleging it unlawfully used North Carolina car crash records to solicit clients, saying a lower court improperly applied two policy exclusions to absolve the insurer of any coverage obligations. In an opening brief filed with the appeals court, Davis & Gelshenen said U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. erred in May when he ruled that Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. has no duty to defend the firm in the still-pending underlying action,...

