Employers Pour 'Record Amount' Into UK Pension Schemes

Law360, London (July 17, 2019, 2:48 PM BST) -- The top 100 companies in the U.K. have paid a record average of 7.1% of annual salaries into their employee retirement schemes this year, according to a survey, after the pensions regulator increased the rate that employers have to pay for their staff. Companies listed on the FTSE 100 have boosted pay-ins under their defined contribution pension schemes from an average of 6.4% in 2018, Willis Towers Watson said on Tuesday. The broker said in its annual survey of pension schemes that it believes the 2019 contributions, made in the year ending June 2019, are the highest ever recorded. Employers in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS