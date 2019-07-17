Yukos Seeks All Legal Costs In Sale-Rigging Trial, Court Told

Law360, London (July 17, 2019, 10:20 PM BST) -- Five men conspired with a Russian state company to rig an auction for Yukos Oil and should now cover its lost income and the millions of dollars spent blocking the sale, the Dutch finance arm of the former oil giant said Wednesday at the wrap of a London trial. During closing arguments in the High Court case, a lawyer for Yukos Finance BV, Dominic Kendrick of 7 King's Bench Walk, argued that the legal costs his clients incurred as a result of the wrongdoing by the five defendants — roughly about $26.5 million — must be reimbursed. "Full compensation is imperative,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS