French Official Finds Broad G-7 Consensus On Minimum Tax

Law360, Chantilly, France (July 17, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT) -- There was wide support for a global minimum corporate tax at a meeting of top global finance leaders, a French official told reporters Wednesday, adding that while finance ministers approved the concept, they hadn't yet discussed a possible tax rate. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, left, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Chantilly, France, where G-7 finance officials met Wednesday. (AP) The comments from the official, who under the rules of the press briefing could not be named, came near the end of the first day of a two-day meeting of finance officials from the Group of Seven leading global economies in this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS