Curaleaf’s Latest Buy Forms World’s Biggest Cannabis Co.

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Curaleaf on Wednesday unveiled an $875 million deal for Grassroots, the company’s latest acquisition, laying the groundwork to create the largest cannabis company in the world. Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis operator, said the cash-and-stock acquisition of GR Holdings Inc. will bring on another 61 dispensary licenses and 17 cultivation and processing licenses. The deal is also expected to give Curaleaf better access to markets where it does not have a presence, including Illinois and Pennsylvania, according to a statement. All told, the addition of Grassroots will grow Curaleaf’s reach from 12 states to 19 and make it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS