Chancery OKs Fees For Quantlab Co-Founder In Control Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A high-speed trading firm's majority partner who overcame a control dispute in Delaware’s Chancery Court won attorney fee eligibility Wednesday, after beating claims that an initial failure to seek arbitration ruled out any fee recovery. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, ruling during a teleconference in a case involving Quantlab Financial LLC’s parent partnership, also rejected a bid for a prefinal decision appeal to Delaware’s Supreme Court filed by minority members Bruce P. Eames and Andrey Omeltchenko. Both have been battling to oust Quantlab Group GP head Wilbur “Ed” Bosarge Jr. in suits filed in Delaware and Texas. Eames, Omeltchenko and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS