Heath-Minded REIT Nabs $858M Share Sale For Hospital Buys

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Medical Properties Trust Inc. on Wednesday said a follow-on stock offering brought in more than $850 million, which the Goodwin Procter-led real estate investment trust plans to use toward the acquisition of more than a dozen U.S. health care facilities. MPT said underwriters for the follow-on offering, first announced July 15, agreed to purchase additional shares beyond the 45 million initially served up by the REIT. Priced at $17.29 apiece, MPT’s offering of 51.75 million shares — including the 6.75 million additional shares — is expected to bring in proceeds of $858.1 million after discounts, expenses and other deductions, the REIT...

