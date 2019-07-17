Madoff Trustee Reaches $860M Deal With Overseas Funds

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The court-appointed trustee for Bernie Madoff's investment company on Wednesday asked a New York bankruptcy court to approve a settlement allowing it to recover $860 million in Ponzi scheme proceeds from a pair of overseas feeder funds. In an announcement Wednesday, the Securities Investor Protection Corp. said the settlement with what it said were two of Madoff's largest feeder funds — British Virgin Island-based Kingate Global Fund Ltd. and Kingate Euro Fund Ltd. — was a landmark in its efforts to claw back the proceeds of Madoff's fraud. "The Kingate settlement sets an important precedent for international recoveries," said Michelle Usitalo,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS