REIT CapitaLand Eyes $162M Share Sale

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- CapitaLand Commercial Trust is seeking to raise roughly 220 million Singapore dollars ($161.7 million) through an offering of new units and plans to use proceeds to partially fund a recent acquisition, according to an announcement from the Singapore-based real estate investment trust on Wednesday. The firm is planning to sell between 104,513,000 and 107,684,000 new units at between SG$2.043 and SG$2.105 a share, and said it expects roughly SG$220 million in gross proceeds from the offering. DBS Bank Ltd. and J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Ltd. are joint bookrunners and underwriters for the offering. The company plans to use roughly SG$216.7 million from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS