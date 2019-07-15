Emerge Energy Can Tap $7.5M Of Its $35M Ch. 11 Financing

Law360, Wilmington (July 17, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for silica sand proppant mining company Emerge Energy LP to tap into an initial $7.5 million of its $35 million new debtor-in-possession financing to fund operations during its Chapter 11. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens signed off on an interim order for the secured post-petition financing — $7.5 million of which is set to be drawn initially — after a hearing in Wilmington. A final hearing on all of the DIP financing is set for next month. Also, proceeds from the sale of prepetition collateral are set to be rolled up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS