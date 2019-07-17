Md. High Court Says State Has Power Over Solar Zoning

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The Maryland high court has ruled that the state's authority to decide where solar power projects should be located overrides local zoning laws, saying recent legislation aimed at fighting climate change boosts the Public Service Commission's power. The unanimous Court of Appeals decision on Monday said the General Assembly gave the state agency the authority to site and approve new generating facilities, creating overlap with local zoning ordinances that also apply to solar projects like the one at issue in Washington County that was proposed by Perennial Solar LLC. The state's action trumps local attempts to limit solar projects, the court said. "Clearly, only...

