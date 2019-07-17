United Sporting Creditors Want To Stop Ch. 11 Inventory Sales

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The official committee of unsecured creditors in the Chapter 11 case of firearm distributor United Sporting Cos. asked a Delaware judge late Tuesday to enforce an earlier order permitting the committee to run a going concern sale process and limiting the debtor’s liquidation of inventory. In its motion, the committee said United Sporting’s failure to provide basic information regarding its sales has made it nearly impossible for the committee to perform its statutory duties to investigate the assets and liabilities of the debtor or to run a court-authorized going concern sale process. Under the order issued by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie...

