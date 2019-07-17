Pa. Justices Ax Taxes On Freight Broker's Pass-Through Fees

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania freight broker does not have to pay the city of York's business privilege tax on shipping costs it takes from companies with freight to move and forwards to the carriers who do the actual moving, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled Wednesday. The majority of justices on the state's highest court said the money S&H Transport Inc. collected and passed on to freight carriers was not taxable under the tax's exemption for "freight delivery and transportation charges paid by the seller for the purchaser," and since the law was ambiguous as to whether a broker like S&H was a...

