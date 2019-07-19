Visa Settles Swipe Fee Suit With London Transport Operator

Law360, London (July 19, 2019, 5:11 PM BST) -- London’s transit network has inked a settlement with Visa Inc. to end a lawsuit accusing the credit card giant of violating competition rules over its old interchange fees. The agreement means that a dozen transport operators, which provide services including bus and subway travel and river ferries for Transport for London, are ending their claims that Visa illegally set a minimum rate that each had to pay every time a consumer swiped a credit or debit card. A judge at the High Court signed off the confidential settlement on July 16 in a two-page order, which offered few details on the mutually-approved...

