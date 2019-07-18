Trump's Shadow Looms Over Japan-Korea Security Flap

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Japan's decision to restrict its chemical exports to South Korea on national security grounds echoes a number of recent moves by President Donald Trump, leading experts to question whether the administration's creative enforcement of trade laws is beginning to rub off on key U.S. allies. Just days after telling his fellow Group of 20 ministers that "a free and open economy is the foundation of global peace and prosperity" last month, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rolled out a proposal to limit South Korea's ability to obtain certain chemicals — fluorinated polyimide, resists and hydrogen fluoride — crucial to the manufacturing...

