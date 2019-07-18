CIT Affirms Commerce Finding On French Steel Plate Duties

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday upheld tariffs on carbon and alloy steel plates imported from France after the government was ordered to revisit its methodology for calculating the duties. CIT Judge Gary Katzmann affirmed anti-dumping duties of 6.15% for Dillinger France SA after he told the U.S. Department of Commerce in November to take another look at its decision to partially apply adverse facts available in calculating Dillinger's final rate. Adverse facts may be used when a company being investigated does not cooperate with Commerce in its inquiries for necessary information. Specifically, the judge found that Commerce erred...

