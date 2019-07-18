House Dems Press McAleenan On Separated Migrant Babies

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ducked questions from a House committee on Thursday about why babies as young as 4 months were separated from their parents during the so-called “zero tolerance” policy on unauthorized border crossings. A July 12 report, compiled by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform from data obtained through congressional subpoenas, showed that at least 18 children under age 2 had been separated from their parents at the southwest border. Some of the babies had been kept apart from their parents for as long as six months, and half of them were...

