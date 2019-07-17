3 Times Justice Stevens Boosted Privacy Rights

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens repeatedly sided with individuals in privacy disputes with governments during his 34 years on the high court, earning him a reputation as a privacy defender by the end of his tenure. "Justice Stevens' opinions and dissents have been indispensable in protecting privacy, safeguarding constitutional values, and promoting open government," the Washington, D.C.-based Electronic Privacy Information Center, or EPIC, wrote upon the justice's retirement in 2010. "Many of Justice Stevens' writings upheld these values and defended citizens' constitutional rights." Justice Stevens, who was the third-longest-serving justice in the high court's history by the...

