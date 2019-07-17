Venezuelan Fight Over Citgo Board Heats Up In Chancery

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 11:03 PM EDT) -- The fight over who runs Venezuela and its vast oil industry rages on in Delaware Chancery Court as opposition leader Juan Guaidó argued Wednesday that the court should reject an attempt by rival Nicolás Maduro to have the court install certain members on Citgo’s board of directors. An amicus brief identified as coming from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela claimed that self-declared interim Venezuelan president Guaidó is the one with the constitutional authority to select the directors of the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA, which controls Citgo’s holding company. In June, six plaintiffs filed suit claiming they are "duly appointed" directors...

