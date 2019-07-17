6th Circ. Tosses Parents' Suit Over Merck's Gardasil

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday declined to revive a mother and father’s lawsuit claiming a contaminated Merck & Co. HPV vaccine left their 11-year-old daughter with personality changes, spasms and infection-like symptoms, saying they failed to show that the pharmaceutical company intentionally added viral HPV DNA. A three-judge panel affirmed the lower court’s decision to toss Shannon and William Powers’ suit alleging Merck & Co. Inc. manufactured defective Gardasil by intentionally adding viral HPV DNA contaminants that caused their daughter's health to dramatically decline. By failing to allege that Merck’s addition of the viral HPV DNA amounted to a “contaminant” or “adulterant”...

