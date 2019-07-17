Sterigenics Settles Ill. Emissions Suit, Hopes To Reopen Plant

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Medical device sterilization company Sterigenics announced Wednesday that it reached an agreement with the state of Illinois to install new equipment, paving the way to reopen its Chicago-area facility after the state sued the company over allegations it broke laws governing emissions. The agreement resolves the litigation between the state and Sterigenics, with no finding of liability or fault and no imposition of penalties, according to the company. The state attorney general's office said the proposed consent order prohibits the facility from resuming sterilization operations until it installs new emissions capture and control systems that are approved by the Illinois Environmental...

