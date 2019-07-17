J&J Talc Supplier Chafes At Insurers' Ch. 11 Doc Demand

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt supplier of talc used in Johnson & Johnson’s powder products objected Wednesday in Delaware court to a motion from a group of legacy insurers seeking the production of documents from the debtor, saying the request is overbroad and unjustified. Imerys Talc America Inc. said the insurers — which carried policies for predecessor talc supplier Cyprus Mines Corp. — have demanded documents previously handed over to counsel for mass tort claimants in thousands of cases involving personal injury and wrongful death claims arising from an alleged asbestos contamination of Johnson & Johnson talc products that caused cancer in longtime users....

