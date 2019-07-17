Cannabis Biz Sues Farming Co. Over 'Millions' In Lost Hemp

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth has accused a California-based farming corporation of allegedly misusing a $1.6 million deposit and killing "millions of dollars" worth of hemp plants, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in California federal court. Canopy Growth said in the complaint that in April it signed an agreement with Research and Development Farming LLC to give the farming company 55,000 hemp seedlings that would eventually be made into oils, textiles and other products once they became mature plants. But the farming company and its purported head, Steven Samra, killed up to 40% of the seedlings by improperly caring for...

