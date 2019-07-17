Gov't Sues Chemical Co. Over Deadly La. Plant Explosion

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana chemical manufacturing company could have prevented a 2013 explosion that killed two and injured 167 at its facility, according to a Clean Air Act lawsuit filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana on Wednesday. NOVA Chemicals Olefins — then known as Williams Olefins — did not install the proper equipment or take the necessary steps to prevent the release of hazardous substances that led to the June 2013 explosion at the company's Geismar, Louisiana, facility, according to the civil suit brought on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The U.S. attorney's office alleges...

