Fla. CFO Urges Cabinet To Act Against Financial Regulator

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Florida's chief financial officer pressed the state cabinet Wednesday to take action against the state's top financial regulator, who has been accused of sexual harassment, saying that to do nothing at the July 25 meeting is "not an option." Jimmy Patronis said in a statement that he has read the final inspector general's report on the allegations against Ronald L. Rubin, commissioner of the Office of Financial Regulation, and urged the cabinet to remove him from office. "While I cannot release the details of the report at this time, I can say I believe now more than ever that Mr. Rubin is...

