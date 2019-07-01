Pa. Med Mal Insurer Law Won't Get Blocked, For Now

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 11:24 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday declined to issue a preliminary injunction blocking a law calling for more state control over a publicly created medical malpractice insurer, finding the state's joint underwriting association hasn't shown an imminent likelihood of irreparable harm as its case proceeds. The law at the heart of the dispute requires the Pennsylvania Professional Liability Joint Underwriting Association, a nonprofit association formed under state law that essentially operates as a private insurer, to work out of state facilities, be funded with state funds, and comply with government accountability laws. The JUA hit the assembly and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf with...

