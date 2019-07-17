SEC Hits Capital Energy Execs With Suit Over Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The two co-founders of Capital Energy Group LLC orchestrated a $3.9 million Ponzi scheme in which they promised investors high returns on an oil and gas offering, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit filed in Texas federal court Wednesday. Pennsylvania resident William Milles and Canadian resident Donald Lutzko targeted about 70 retail investors across the country between July 2014 and July 2016, guaranteeing them returns of 227% to 363% on investments in five oil and gas projects managed by Capital Energy, according to the SEC. Milles and Lutzko lured the investors by lying about the past and current...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS